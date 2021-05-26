Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch "Geheiminformation": "Eine richtig große Sensation"…
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
08:01 Uhr
12,300 Euro
+0,200
+1,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
26.05.2021 | 18:13
Magnit Notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity Under the Issuer's Control

DJ Magnit Notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity Under the Issuer's Control 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity Under the Issuer's Control 
26-May-2021 / 18:41 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control 
 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (May 26, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the change of share by the entity which is under the Issuer's control. 
 
 
 
Full company name and Joint Stock Company "Tander" 
address: 
           185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia 
Taxpayer Id Number:  2310031475 
Principal State    1022301598549 
Registration Number: 
Object of disposal:  Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 
           04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 
Disposal of shares 
Date of change:    May 25, 2021 
Amount of disposed  974 shares (0.000956% of the total equity) 
shares: 
           Shares Purchase Agreements executed with the participants of Long-Term Incentive Program for key 
Basis for disposal:  employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
 
Amount of votes    3,983,845 votes (3.909128% of the total number of votes) 
before disposal: 
Amount of votes after 3,982,871 votes (3.908172% of the total number of votes) 
disposal: 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  107630 
EQS News ID:  1201073 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
