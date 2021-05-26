Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
26.05.2021 | 19:28
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Annual Report 31.12.2020

DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Annual Report 31.12.2020 

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC (RUSB) 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Annual Report 31.12.2020 
26-May-2021 / 17:56 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 
25^th May 2021 
Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020 
Contact: 
Kate Fagan       Telephone: +353 1 6149964 
J & E Davy Stockbrokers ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1483649825 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      RUSB 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  107636 
EQS News ID:  1201086 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201086&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

