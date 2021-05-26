DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Annual Report 31.12.2020

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC (RUSB) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Annual Report 31.12.2020 26-May-2021 / 17:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 25^th May 2021 Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020 Contact: Kate Fagan Telephone: +353 1 6149964 J & E Davy Stockbrokers ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1483649825 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RUSB LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 107636 EQS News ID: 1201086 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201086&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)