Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - The ABEY Foundation today announced ABEYCHAIN 2.0 at the AIBC Summit Dubai. ABEYCHAIN 2.0 delivers significant advancements in blockchain technology and powerful new features for software vendors and businesses across the world.

Key Takeaways:

ABEYCHAIN 2.0 is a hybrid consensus multi-layered programmable blockchain system which incorporates Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Proof of Work (POW) consensus for high-volume and high-speed transactions.

Since March 2021, ABEYCHAIN has added tens of thousands of unique users and has seen the ABEY ecosystem grow its base by over 50%.

