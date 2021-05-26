Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
WKN: A1JS1K ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 Ticker-Symbol: J7Z 
Tradegate
26.05.21
21:01 Uhr
144,75 Euro
-0,30
-0,21 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
26.05.2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 2, 2021

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that its senior management team will provide a company overview and business and financial updates at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. IST.

Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecules and biologics, and through cannabinoid science and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
investorinfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 7887

Media:
Jacqueline Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 697 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4910

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
