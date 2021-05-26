DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 26-May-2021 / 23:14 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name LF Group DMCC 2. Reason for the notification Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey a) Position/status Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted I. Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 661.28 12222 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 8082157.21 d) Aggregated volume 12222 Price 661.279 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-25 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: DSH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 107639 EQS News ID: 1201110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201110&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)