Verified Movers Announces a New Platform for Finding a Reliable Moving Company Based on Review

As a company spokesperson noted, the founder of Verified Movers knows that moving can be an extremely stressful time for many people. Having to pack up a home and relocate to a new city or state can be overwhelming and time-consuming, which means homeowners are not always able to take the time they should to find the best moving company for their needs.

To help make moving as easy and stress-free as possible, the founder was inspired to create and launch the Verified Movers platform, and provide people with detailed analysis of professional long distance movers around the country.

The website is managed by industry professionals and there is a thorough company verification process, the spokesperson noted. In addition, companies cannot pay to remove or alter reviews on Verified Movers, and there is an advanced fake reviews control system in place.

"We make it our goal to reduce and remove any potential risks associated with hiring a moving company," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team at Verified Movers feels strongly that people should always be able to hear and read about the positive and pleasant experiences, but also the negative experiences other people had with the moving services they paid for and used. This helps with creating a more realistic portrayal of quality moving services in comparison to those that can't meet the same standards.

"With this goal in mind, we devoted our efforts and time into the identification and prevention of potentially bad moving experiences while at the same time providing recommendations for those moving companies that truly stand out with the top-quality services and customer support they offer."

Verified Movers is an exceptionally user-friendly platform, the spokesperson noted. People can explore publicly listed and reviewed companies and can rest assured that these moving companies hire professional and experienced movers who will take good care of their belongings. Visitors to the site can either search for long distance moving companies by state, or they can enter in the details of their upcoming move and get a list of recommended companies.

About Verified Movers:

Verified Movers is a trusted review platform that publishes reviews, customer testimonials and experiences with moving companies. Verified Movers is dedicated to helping people find the best moving services solutions for their needs. Whether people plan to move down the street or across the globe, Verified Movers is here to provide them with the best choice of professional moving companies to get them there. The platform offers the option to both research and share reviews for different professional movers country-wide. In addition to this, it also provides the options for those same moving companies to create their own profiles and promote the services they offer to clients. To learn more, please visit: https://verifiedmovers.com/.

