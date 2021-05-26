Sixx Cool Moms is Raising Funds to Help Pay Its Market Directors and Staff

Sixx Cool Moms is Devoted to Building a Tight-Knit Community of Fun Moms and Moms-to-Be in Different Communities Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / When the founders of Sixx Cool Moms launched their organization, they were determined to provide moms and moms-to-be with a fun and budget-friendly way to meet other moms and make new friends. To achieve this goal, the founders made it free to become a member of the group and join a chapter.

While the group has been highly successful and has achieved its goal of never charging members, the founders realized they must find a way to pay the hard-working staff and market directors who have helped the organization to succeed.

To help raise money that will be used to compensate the staff, which is made up of hard-working moms, Sixx Cool Moms recently launched a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo.

To learn more about Sixx Cool Moms and check out the directory of local chapters, please visit https://coolmomsusa.com/.

As a spokesperson noted, Sixx Cool Moms has grown tremendously since it officially launched in March of 2020. The organization has gone from one chapter with 500 members to 34 chapters in 15 states with over 65,000 members.

"Women are great community organizers and planners and often step into these roles on a volunteer basis," the spokesperson noted, adding that running a Cool Moms chapter takes hours of work. "It's fun work, but it is hard work. We want to be able to pay women, specifically moms, for their time, commitment, and dedication."

Sixx Cool Moms offers its members fun events like mommy date nights, playdate opportunities for both working and stay-at-home moms, support groups for moms at all stages of parenting, mommy-only vacations, networking opportunities, lunches, and much more.

As the spokesperson noted, the founders are truly delighted with the rapid growth of Sixx Cool Moms. Now, with the help of the fundraiser, they are looking forward to the chance to pay their staff what they are worth.

"These mamas work countless hours trying to make members laugh, develop content, and plan events. It's time we give back to them," the spokesperson noted.

About Sixx Cool Moms:

Sixx Cool Moms is an organization that is designed for fun moms with a great sense of humor and the desire to make lasting friendships. This group is for women who love their children, but also love having time away from said children to explore their own interests. Sixx Cool Moms currently has 34 chapters in 15 states and over 65,000 members. For more information, please visit https://coolmomsusa.com/.

