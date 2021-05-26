Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), a leading global commerce company, today announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place today. All director nominees were re-elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors. Shareholders approved the second amendment and restatement of each of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the Company's Long Term Option Plan and approved all unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan, as amended, and all unallocated awards under the Long Term Option Plan, as amended, all as further described in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2021 (the "Circular"). Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular.

The detailed results of the Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees for Director that were proposed by management of the Company were elected pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The votes were cast for each nominee as follows:

Director Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Withheld % of

Votes Withheld Tobias Lütke 185,422,777 99.16% 1,572,000 0.84% Robert Ashe 184,402,284 98.61% 2,592,493 1.39% Gail Goodman 186,367,943 99.66% 626,834 0.34% Colleen Johnston 185,788,556 99.35% 1,206,221 0.65% Jeremy Levine 185,678,248 99.30% 1,316,529 0.70% John Phillips 179,238,787 95.85% 7,755,990 4.15%

2. Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as the Company's auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's compensation pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Withheld % of

Votes Withheld 191,064,471 99.89% 209,555 0.11%

3. Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

The Company's Second Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan and all unallocated options under such Stock Option Plan, as amended, were approved pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against 144,288,559 77.16% 42,706,218 22.84%

4. Approval of Amended and Restated Long Term Incentive Plan

The Company's Second Amended and Restated Long Term Incentive Plan and all unallocated awards under such Long Term Incentive Plan, as amended, were approved pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against 149,106,783 79.74% 37,887,994 20.26%

5. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote on executive compensation was approved pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against 175,715,172 93.97% 11,279,605 6.03%

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors selected Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Robert Ashe to continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

