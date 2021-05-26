FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Board and Officers

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") is pleased to announce that Deanna Traa of Winnipeg, Manitoba has joined its Board of Directors. We are very pleased to have Ms. Traa join us Ms. Traa brings over 25 years of experience in ecommerce, marketing, business development, and change management. As CMO of Bold Commerce, she oversees the development and execution of marketing and brand strategies to deliver on company growth objectives. Before joining Bold, Deanna spent 15 years with Comark in leadership roles including President of Ricki's, and CMO and Director of Ecommerce for the Comark companies, where she successfully led the launch, scaling, and digital transformation initiatives for the business. Prior to her career in retail, Deanna worked in marketing roles at Monsanto Canada and management consulting at KPMG. She holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce from Bishops University. Her appointment as a director is effective today.

About FP Newspapers Inc.

FP Newspapers Inc. owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash flow of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns and operates the Winnipeg Free Press, along with several other Manitoba based news and media publications that are available in both print and digital formats. The informative and engaging content we produce has an extensive reach throughout the province of Manitoba. The breadth of our reach provides compelling platforms for those looking to effectively reach a Manitoba audience. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Bob Cox, Publisher

FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone (204) 795-8148

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649334/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Changes-to-Board-and-Officers