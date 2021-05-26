SB Marketing Team Launches New Services Designed to Help Small Business Owners Get Back On Their Feet

The Agency is Devoted to Providing Hard Working Business Owners with New and Quality Services that Will Bring Customers Back After the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Sal and Bryan, Owners of SB Marketing Team, are pleased to announce the launch of new services that are designed to help small business owners get customers back into their stores after the pandemic.

To learn more about SB Marketing Team and the services that they offer, which include digital ads, brand awareness, SEO and much more, please visit https://www.sbmarketingteam.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, while the owners of SB Marketing Team work companies of all sizes, they realize that small businesses were especially impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In order to help busy mom and pop businesses get back on their feet and bring customers back into their stores, Sal and Bryan were inspired to launch some new services designed expressly for small companies.

For example, one of the new services that is now offered at SB Marketing Team is web development. The experienced team understands that if a small business does not have a visually appealing website that is easy to navigate, it will be hard to make a good first impression on customers.

"That's why we work with some of the best web designers and developers in the industry to bring you beautiful, professional, and highly converting websites," the spokesperson noted, adding that this service will also help improve E-commerce sales and profits.

SB Marketing Team is also offering Instagram Verification services. The team will use their existing relationships to ensure that they can deliver verification on the popular social media website; this will allow small companies to bring their social media presence to the next step and earn the all-important blue check mark.

Small business owners are also welcome to reach out to SB Marketing Team to set up a strategy session that will go over the new services, as well as discuss other suggestions small business owners may have.

"Our goal as a full-service Marketing Agency is to apply our passionate thinkers and creative team to work closely with each brand to create unique, creative strategies that produce effective results," the spokesperson noted.

About SB Marketing Team:

With over 20 specialists, SB Marketing Team has been working with all-sized companies to help them find their one-of-a-kind message. They were born out of a strong desire to provide brands with the quality creative services they need in order to stay ahead - and they won't rest until they achieve those results. For more information, please visit https://www.sbmarketingteam.com/.

