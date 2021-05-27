Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Maverick Energy Group, LTD Welcomes Jacob Lacewell as Consulting Petroleum Engineer: 5/26/21

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ("Maverick") announced today Jacob Lacewell has joined the company as Consulting Petroleum Engineer. Mr. Lacewell is the sole owner of Trenergy Development, LLC, a successful Texas company focused on oil and gas development, and his experience includes 23 years supervising petroleum production, completion, drilling, and field operations. He will provide leadership in Maverick's upcoming drilling prospects.

Trenergy Development, LLC has consulted on Texas projects in the Canyon Sands, Barnett Shale, Woodford Shale, Permian Basin, and Gulf Coast plays since 2003. His company's most recent consulting projects have included exploring, leasing, drilling, and valuing properties in Borden, Clay, Culberson, Coke, Eastland, Garza, Reagan, Sterling, Upton, Winkler County in Texas, as well as Permian Core/Deep Delaware Basin PUDs & Re-entries.

Mr. Lacewell has directed hands-on experience with drilling vertical and horizontal projects in the Gulf of Mexico with ARCO=Vastar/Conoco, and Texas's Austin Chalk, Pinnacle Reefs, North Louisiana, and Indian Basin with Marathon Oil Company. Additionally, he supervised vertical drilling in the Wolfcamp, Devonian, and Barnett Shale and supervised horizontal drilling engineering in Caledonia Gas Storage Development for Pacesetter Energy Inc.

"As I am currently evaluating a number of opportunities for Maverick, I am looking forward to pushing things ahead on the best projects for Maverick Energy Group, Ltd, and excited about the opportunity and the group," Mr. Lacewell stated.

Mr. Lacewell holds a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering degree from Texas A & M University.

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick's access to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

