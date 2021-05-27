Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) (OTC: PKTEF) ("Parkit" or the "Company"), an industrial real estate growth vehicle and parking platform, is pleased to highlight recent business activity and provides its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We continue to execute on our transition to an industrial real estate platform as demonstrated by our acquisitions and the performance of our investment properties," said Steven Scott, Chair of the Board.

Recent Business Highlights

Completed acquisition of two additional industrial properties.

5610 Finch Ave East, Toronto, Ontario which has 54,852 square feet of gross leasable area on approximately 5.5 acres of land. The aggregate purchase price of $12,250,000 was satisfied with funds on hand.

1165 Kenaston St, Ottawa, Ontario which has 168,186 square feet of gross leasable area on approximately 7.4 acres of land. The aggregate purchase price of $28,500,000, was satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,667,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.50 per share with the remainder of the purchase price being satisfied with funds on hand.

Completed two private placements. In February 2021 and March 2021, Parkit completed two private placements for aggregate proceeds of $125,261,003 less fees through the issuance of 115,928,390 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.95 for the February 2021 private placement and $1.50 per share for the March 2021 private placement.

Board of Directors Addition. In April 2021, the shareholders elected Blair Tamblyn as a new member of the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Tamblyn now serves as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Tamblyn is currently Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Timbercreek Asset Management and Chair of the Board for Timbercreek Financial and brings a wealth of experience to the Company. The remaining incumbent board members were also re-elected by shareholders at the meeting.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Liquidity position. Cash and cash equivalents were $82,421,631 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $9,140,322 for the period ended December 31, 2020, as a result of the proceeds from the two private placements.

Investment properties. As a result of the additional investment properties which were acquired during the period, the carrying value of investment properties increased to $76,812,520 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $36,250,000 for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Debt. The Company's debt decreased to $17,462,911 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $25,923,039 for the period ended December 31, 2020, as a result of the repayment of vendor take back loans of $8,350,168.

Investment properties operations. The Company had revenues and expenses from its investment properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as a result of its shift in strategy to an industrial real estate platform, compared to no operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Loss for the period. The Company had a loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $(1,826,232), or a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.01), compared to a loss for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 of $(374,383), or a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.01) for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. The loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 resulted from one time transaction costs and land transfer taxes on the purchase of its investment properties, a loss from its equity-accounted investees, higher than normal general and administration costs, depreciation and finance costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Information

A summary of the results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the quarter ended April 30, 2020 are set forth below:

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

April 30, 2020 Investment properties revenue $ 594,696 $ - Investment properties expenses (232,423) - Net rental income 362,273 - Other expenses (income) Share of loss from equity-accounted investees 315,855 322,927 General and administrative expenses and other income 338,290 51,801 Transaction costs and land transfer taxes 1,103,901 - Depreciation 187,480 - Finance costs 242,662 - 2,188,188 374,728 Loss before tax (1,825,915) (374,728) Income tax expense (317) 345 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (1,826,232) $ (374,383)

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of Parkit's performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and its financial position as at such date, please see Parkit's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ ("GTA+"), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States.

