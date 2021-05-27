Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) through its wholly owned subsidiary in the UK (Technip E&C Limited) has been awarded a significant(1) contract for Project Engineering and Management Services (PEMS) by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) for various projects in southern Kuwait.

The contract is for six (6) years duration and covers Project Engineering and Management Services for various potential projects in the Al-Zour complex, including the Al-Zour Refinery, Petrochemical Complex, LNG Import Facilities and other facilities belonging to KIPIC.

Stephane Mespoulhes, Vice President of Project Management Consultancy at Technip Energies commented: "We are pleased to have been awarded this contract by KIPIC which confirms our long-standing presence as an established contractor in Kuwait. This award demonstrates our leading position in Project Management Consultancy activities and confirms the ramp-up of our Technology, Products and Services business segment."

KIPIC is responsible for operating and managing the largest grassroot integrated complex for refining, petrochemicals manufacture businesses and liquefied natural gas import facilities at Al-Zour complex.

(1) For Technip Energies, a "significant" contract is between €50 million and €250 million.

To know more about Technip Energies PMC services track-record:

Our PMC experts have carried out some of the world's most challenging onshore and offshore projects such as the RAPID refinery and petrochemical development project in Malaysia; a multiple project for the construction and upgrading of oil production and export facilities in Kuwait; the NASR full field development in UAE; and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Italy, Albania and Greece.

Learn more at: https://www.technipenergies.com/offering/project-management-consultancy

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Disclaimers

This release is intended for informational purposes only for the shareholders of Technip Energies. This press release is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions that require prior regulatory review and authorization to distribute a press release of this nature.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking

statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies' registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005976/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations



Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay



Media relations



Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations Digital Communications

Tel: +33 (1) 85 67 40 95

Email: Stella Fumey



Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne