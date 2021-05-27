Victoria's state government has introduced new rules for solar businesses and energy retailers banning door-to-door sales of products and announcing penalties of up to $1 million for retailers that wrongfully disconnect the electricity of vulnerable Victorians.From pv magazine Australia The Victorian government introduced its new Energy Fairness Bill to parliament to "protect Victorian households and businesses from aggressive and exploitative practices." The new legislation will ban door-to-door sales for solar businesses, electricity and gas retailers, deeming the practice "high-pressure sales ...

