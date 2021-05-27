Sodexo SA: Just Eat Takeaway.com and Sodexo sign a global partnership, kicking off in Belgium



Amsterdam, Paris - May 27, 2021

Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace, and Sodexo, the world leader of quality of life services, have signed a global partnership which will kick-off this week in Belgium and extend to other European countries in the coming period.



Belgian consumers can now use their Sodexo meal Card as a payment method for ordering their meals at a wide variety of Belgian restaurants throughout the country seven days per week via the Takeaway.com website and app. More countries including France will follow in the course of the year.



The partnership between Sodexo and Just Eat Takeaway.com will help to facilitate consumers daily life and provide them with a simple, fast and secure payment experience. It combines the very best of Sodexo's expertise in digital transactions and Just Eat Takeaway.com's broad range of offerings on the platform. In Belgium, this new service represents a major opportunity for the over 1.300 restaurants that will be available from launch, and more will be added over time.

For Aurélien Sonet, Global CEO of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services:

"This partnership continues to illustrate the acceleration of the digitalisation of Sodexo. Teleworking has had a huge impact on our eating habits and has transformed the way we have lunch. In this evolution, we want to offer our consumers easy and flexible options for their meals, while supporting local restaurants. It is a great step forward to addressing the new challenges of the workplace and employee experience at work and beyond."



"We are continuously developing new product features and innovations which are all about empowering your every food moment, including lunch. The collaboration with Sodexo connects more

consumers worldwide with the wide choice of offering on our platforms. No matter if you work from the office, home or remotely, there is always a restaurant of choice nearby," explains Imad Qutob, Sr. Director Corporate Solutions at Just Eat Takeaway.com.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With nearly 250,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants.





In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.





The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.



For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://www.justeattakeaway.com/



About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.



Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.





Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

12.1 billion euro in market capitalization (as at March 31, 2021)

Contacts

Média Sodexo

Mathieu Scaravetti

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com (mailto:mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com)



Just Eat Takeaway

Linda van Aalten

press@justeattakeaway.com (mailto:press@justeattakeaway.com)

