PRODWAYS: Prodways Group's Futur3D project is selected as a winner of the "Stimulus plan for the industrial sector" and receives a EUR 3.3 million grant



Prodways Group has been selected by the French government as one of the winners of the " Stimulus plan for the industrial sector " and has been awarded a €3.3 million grant. This support is part of the France Relance program funded by the French government.

The Futur3D project to which these funds will be dedicated, representing €13.1 million of investments by 2023, will enhance the Group's technologies by developing the next generations of products and services. This R&D program aims in particular to develop and improve the printer offer and to implement software functionalities that are increasingly relevant to industrial production.

Thanks to this support, Prodways Group is pursuing its ambitious growth plan and strengthening its ability to address industrial applications thanks to its expertise in 3D Printing mass production. The program will also allow the division to consolidate the recovery in profitability expected from 2021 and for the years to come. Prodways is thus comforting its position as a key player in this sector through its mastery of the entire value chain: the group is one of the few players able to offer turnkey solutions for industrial production with machines, materials, software and production control.



About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2020 revenue of €57 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

