Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: In Besitz des magischen heiligen Grals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.05.2021 | 08:31
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Town Centre Securities (TOWN): Reinvigorating strategy

DJ Town Centre Securities (TOWN): Reinvigorating strategy 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Town Centre Securities (TOWN): Reinvigorating strategy 
27-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 27 May 2021 
 
Town Centre Securities (TOWN): Reinvigorating strategy 
Town Centre Securities (TCS) has been hard hit by the pandemic, particularly in its car parking business, but the 
effects have been mitigated by the strategic repositioning of the property portfolio in recent years, reflected in 
relatively robust rent collection and capital values. Management expects a strong recovery in car parking as the 
lockdown eases. In property, retail asset sales reduce near-term income but further de-risk the business, creating a 
stronger footing on which to build, focused on well-performing regional cities and substantial strategic development 
opportunities. 
 
Management is strongly aligned with shareholders and is committed to restoring the level of dividends as soon as is 
practicable. Our FY23e DPS of 7.25p, fully covered by EPRA earnings, represents a yield of 5.4% while the shares trade 
at a c 50% discount to H121 EPRA NTA. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1201060 27-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201060&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.