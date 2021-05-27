Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: In Besitz des magischen heiligen Grals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.05.2021 | 08:34
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Affluent Medical published preclinical data in the renowned ANNALS OF THORACIC SURGERY confirming the potential of its Epygon mitral valve.

DJ Affluent Medical published preclinical data in the renowned ANNALS OF THORACIC SURGERY confirming the potential of its Epygon mitral valve. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical published preclinical data in the renowned ANNALS OF THORACIC SURGERY confirming the potential of its 
Epygon mitral valve. 
27-May-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Aix-en-Provence, 27 May 2021- 8.00 a.m. 
 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical published preclinical data in the renowned ANNALS OF THORACIC SURGERY confirming the potential of its 
Epygon mitral valve to restore blood flow and reduce the risk of cardiac insufficiency. 
 
 - Preclinical in vivo results published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery confirm the Epygon mitral valve ability to 
  adapt to the heart while restoring the native-like blood flow. 
 
 - Epygon has been designed to replicate the human physiology to allow a better recovery of the left ventricular 
  function minimizing the risk of cardiac insufficiency. 
 
 - A first-in-human clinical trial in 15 patients will be initiated in the 2nd semester 2021 and a pivotal study will 
  be initiated in the US and Europe in the 2nd semester 2022. 
 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company specialized in innovative, minimally invasive implants designed to restore 
key physiological patterns in patients suffering from structural heart diseases, as well as urinary incontinence. The 
company today announced the publication of preclinical data of its mitral valve Epygon in the renowned Annals of 
Thoracic Surgery on "Novel transcatheter mitral prosthesis designed to preserve physiological ventricular flow 
dynamics" (https://www.annalsthoracicsurgery.org/article/S0003-4975(21)00646-9/fulltext). 
 
The results demonstrate that the Affluent's mitral valve Epygon is easy to implant, deploys swiftly and reproduces the 
natural physiological filling of the left ventricule allowing the reestablishment of the native-like blood flow 
("Vortex"). The valve has proven to be safe, and no major complication occurred following the implantation. 
 
Prof. Marcio Scorsin, first author said: « We feel honored by this publication in such a prestigious peer reviewed 
journal like The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. I would like to thank all authors for their contributions to the first of 
its kind article. These preclinical in vivo results confirm the expected hemodynamic performance of the Epygon 
transcatheter mitral valve. Further clinical studies should now confirm the ability of the Epygon valve to foster left 
ventricular recovery to address this under-diagnosed mitral valve regurgitation disease and unmet patient needs. » 
 
Epygon shows several advantages compared to currently available or in development mitral valves. thanks to its D-shape, 
its asymmetric design and its single leaflet, the large opening of the valve efficiently imitates the native natural 
asymmetry and restores the physiological blood flow. Importantly, in contrast to other mitral valves, Epygon does not 
deteriorate the left ventricule over time. In addition, it is easy to implant and takes less than 10 minutes to deploy. 
The delivery system is advanced to ensure optimal central placing inside the native mitral valve. 
 
Michel Finance, Chairman and CEO of Affluent Medical, said: "The publication of the preclinical data in a peer review 
journal is an important achievement for Affluent Medical. It brings us one step closer to establishing Epygon as the 
best-in-class mitral valve which has the potential to become a game changer for patients suffering from cardiac 
insufficiency. Epygon is the first valve that imitates the human physiology and is therefore able to restore the 
natural blood flow in the body to reduce the risk cardiac insufficiency. A first-in-human clinical study in 15 patients 
will start soon. A pivotal trial will be initiated in the 2nd semester 2022. Cardiovascular diseases are the number one 
cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. With the development of Epygon as well as 
Kalios, our adjustable mitral valve ring, Affluent Medical aims at addressing the huge unmet medical need in the 
cardiovascular field offering novel, minimally invasive and effective medical solutions." 
 
About Epygon 
Epygon is the first transcatheter mitral valve designed to restore the physiological blood flow vortex and treat left 
ventricular disease, in so-called "functional" patients. No mitral valve prosthesis currently on the market or in 
development was designed to restore the vortex. The unique concept and design of the Epygon valve is expected to 
achieve high procedural success, restore left ventricular physiological flow, and offer excellent performance in terms 
of the absence of thrombus formation and LVOT obstruction, while also alleviating left ventricular effort. The safety 
and efficacy of Epygon were tested in preclinical. The pivotal study with be initiated in the second half of 2022 in 
Europe and the United States with an objective to obtaining CE marking in the second half of 2025 and registration with 
the FDA at the end of 2025 subject to the impact of the Covid-19 of going through the various clinical stages and 
obtaining the necessary funding. 
 
About Affluent 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company founded by Truffle Capital with the ambition to become a world leader in 
the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the world's leading cause of death, and of urinary 
incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally 
invasive implants to restore key physiological functions in these areas. The company's four major technologies are 
currently in preclinical and clinical phases. A first medical device is expected to be launched by 2023 with Kalios in 
Europe. 
For more information: www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Media relations 
 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       DGM CONSEIL 
Jérôme Geoffroy, CFO     thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
investor@affluentmedical.com quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr 
Tel.: +33 (0)4 42 95 12 20  Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Epygon EN 
=--------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Affluent Medical 
       320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
       13100 Aix en Provence France 
       France 
Phone:    +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:    jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:   https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1201133 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1201133 27-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.