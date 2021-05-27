Capgemini SE: Press Release// Capgemini and Orange announce plan to create "Bleu", a company to provide a "Cloud de Confiance" in France

Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today before the opening of the Paris Stock Exchange.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre

Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com

_____________________

Presscontact Capgemini

Florence Lievre



Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

E-mail: florence.lievre@capgemini.com Presscontact Orange

Tom Wright

Tel.: +33 6 78 91 35 11

E-mail:tom.wright@orange.com

Capgemini and Orange announce plan to create "Bleu", a company to provide a "Cloud de Confiance"in France

Unprecedented partnership willlead to a new independent cloud platform that aims to meet the French State's"Cloud de Confiance" labelfor enhanced data sovereignty.

Paris, May 27, 2021 -Today, Capgemini and Orange announced their plan to set up a new company named "Bleu" that will intend to provide a "Cloud de Confiance"1 servicewhich willmeet sovereignty requirements of the French State, public administrationsand critical infrastructure companieswith unique privacy, security and resiliency needs as determined by the French State. Bleuwill aim to provideitscustomerswith an independent, trusted cloud platformwitha broad catalog of digital solutions and cutting-edge collaborative tools. The partnership provides a significant step forward in acceleratingFrance'sdigital transformation.

This project will combine the expertise of Capgemini and Orange - two leading French global digital companies - working with Microsoft, to create a French cloud service provider that satisfies the unique needs of a specific set of organizations. Bleu will offer its solutions to Vital Importance Operators (OIVs) and Essential Service Operators (OSEs), the French State, public agencies, hospitals and regional authorities whose sensitive data and workload require a "Cloud de Confiance" platform tailored to their needs. Bleu will offer Microsoft's secure cloud technology including the modern collaboration and productivity solutions of Microsoft 365 and the services available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, delivered via an independent environment, to ensure that customers benefit from the widest range of the latest technology innovations.

An unprecedentedFrench hyperscale cloud, fully under French and European jurisdictions

Bleu will be governed by key requirements regarding sensitive data to ensure that the unique needs of its French customers are met. Firstly, these include providing immunity from all extraterritorial legislation and economic independence - Capgemini and Orange will be the majority investors in Bleu. Secondly, these rely on meeting data transferrequirements and ensuring the fullcontrol of cloud-based applications from within an isolated infrastructure that uses data centers located in France. These data centers will therefore be strictly separated from Microsoft's global data center infrastructure, which guarantees operational autonomy. In addition, Bleu will be entirely operated by its own staff in France. Thus, the services that Bleu will provide should be recognized as a "Cloud de Confiance" offer by public authorities, since they meet all the requirements necessary to receive the SecNumCloud label2 by the National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), as well as legal requirements needed to confirm its status as a "Cloud de Confiance" operator. In addition, Bleu could later integrate complementary partners in the future.

Bleu will also ultimately join the Gaia-X initiative, of which Orange and Capgemini are members, in order to support the emergence of sovereign solutions on a European level and contribute to the development of this ecosystem.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, said: "As a strategic partner to our clients, Capgemini is focused on building the services they need, based on leading technologies and the highest standards. The creation of a "Cloud de Confiance" for France will provide French State and critical infrastructure organizations with the many benefits of flexible cloud services on a secure platform. Now is the right moment to launch this project which benefits fromstrong political will and very advanced technologies.We are excited to be partnering with Orange on this pioneering project."

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, commented: "This 'Cloud de Confiance' meets a growing need in the digital world. The French State recently highlighted this in defining their 'cloud au centre' policy and setting out the standards required regarding data protection and sovereignty. Orange, as a trusted partner for the digital transformation of businesses, operates, integrates and manages a range of trusted infrastructure services for its customers, whether they are public or private entities. We are delighted to partner with Capgemini to create a trusted-cloud solution for our existing and future BtoB customers and public organizations that will provide a wide-range of services, and in particular Microsoft 365, from within a sovereign infrastructure."

"Establishing a new 'Cloud de Confiance' service, which should be recognized by French authorities, through a company founded and led by Capgemini and Orange, will help accelerate France's digital transformation andmeet the standards defined by the French government in its national policy," said Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President of Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations. "This announcement will contribute to France's economic growth, benefit the national technology and services partner ecosystem, and support the country's long-term success."

In the context of thenew cloud strategyannounced bytheFrenchgovernment, the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) has welcomed this project in light of security and sovereignty pre-requisites.

Commenting on this announcement, Guillaume Poupard, Director General of ANSSI, said: "In line with France's national cloud strategy outlined by the Government on May 17, cloud offers must achieve excellency in both performance and trustworthiness. Security criteria must be satisfied on every level, whether these are technical, operational or legal, and this is what ANSSI is aiming to certify through the SecNumCloud label. The overall ambition is to enable users to benefit from the best technologies that are run by trusted players from within an exclusively European legal framework and that these services provide unfailing security. With this in mind, ANSSI enthusiastically welcomes this ambitious project that meets these requirements."

Further details will be disclosed in due course following the finalization of agreements between the parties and the obtaining of the necessary authorizations from the relevant authorities of this project.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2021, including 80,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 262 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2021, including 217 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

1 Cloud de Confiance is a sovereign cloud solution: a platform that complies with the French State's doctrine that requires SecNumCloud certification from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), as well as compliance with legal provisions.

2 The SecNumCloud label is a certification by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) aiming to improve protection for public authorities and Operators of Vital Importance (OVIs).

Attachment