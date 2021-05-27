His re-election as Managing Partner underlines the successful development of the firm and is a proof-point for continuity. Strategy 2025 is to be continued.

The Partners of the management and technology consultancy BearingPoint have unanimously elected Kiumars Hamidian for a second term as global Managing Partner. The new term of office begins on September 1, 2021, and covers three years. Kiumars has led BearingPoint since 2018, and under his leadership, the company has furthered its positioning as an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach, secured sustainable growth, and established its Strategy 2025. The strategy is driven by three ambitions: putting people at the center, outperforming the market every year, and being in the top three wherever BearingPoint plays. These ambitions are based on a people-centric culture and the ability to innovate and create IP assets.

With the re-election of Kiumars Hamidian, the BearingPoint Partners chose continuity and confirmed the firm's strategy. For his next term, Kiumars will continue focusing on people, innovation, IP assets and value creation while securing sustainable growth.

Kiumars Hamidian: "We continue on our course from a position of strength. Throughout the crisis, we have operated in line with our Strategy 2025, which shows we can succeed in a fast-changing world. Digitalization and new ways of working have been dramatically accelerated, and 2020 reinforced our belief that we have the right platform for the future. Fundamentally, we succeed when we create value for our clients and society. In this context, the ability to innovate and create IP is one of our core strengths."

Kiumars Hamidian has been with the company for 25 years and since 2002 as a Partner. In 2018, BearingPoint elected Kiumars for his first term as Managing Partner of the firm. In 2016, he was appointed to the firm-wide Management Committee. Kiumars was also Global Leader Service Lines, Regional Leader GCR (Germany, Czech Republic, Romania), and responsible for BearingPoint's innovation processes and venture activities. After completing a master's in industrial economics, Kiumars started working as a consultant in 1993.

