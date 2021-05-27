Hub One deploys the Athonet "Professional-Grade Core Network" for its professional 4G/5G network service in Paris airports

PARIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, the world leader in private cellular network technology, announced today that its Professional-Grade Mobile Core Network has been selected by the digital technology operator and subsidiary of the ADP group, Hub One, to offer a range of innovative voice and data services to all employees working daily in the Paris airports. This choice comes as part of the launch of Hub One's professional 4G/5G mobile services, now available at Paris-Orly airport.

By deploying a private 4G/5G mobile network at Paris Orly, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris le Bourget airports, Hub One aims to provide its customers with the high-speed, reliable and secure connectivity required for digitisation, critical operations and the quality of the customer experience.

More specifically, Hub One aims to :

Ensure network full coverage of facilities and equipment, including public, airside, office and industrial areas.

Optimize access to resources: without conflict between network users, airport businesses will be able to fully utilize all available capacity.

Determine user connection policy and ensure full availability of network resources.

Control security and ensure that sensitive information does not leave the facility.

By choosing the Athonet core network to equip its private 4G/5G network, Hub One has grouped all its professional uses on a single dedicated infrastructure and reduced the complexity and lack of agility of legacy technologies.

Hub One's 4G/5G network significantly improves network performance and meets end-users' requirements for fast and secure access. Athonet brings the maturity of its solution thanks to the numerous deployments made, its ease of integration into an existing network and IT environment, enabled by the virtualisation of the various functions of the Core Network, its simplicity of management by means of APIs which integrate perfectly into an operational environment and into existing tools.

Together with Athonet's Professional-Grade Mobile Core and the access network of a leading RAN provider, Hub One's private network will enable customers at Paris-Charles De Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris Le-Bourget airports to take full advantage of the opportunities associated with the Smart Airport.

Airport hub customers of Hub One's professional mobile network, such as airlines and handlers, will benefit from a real lever to improve their operational efficiency in an environment made difficult by the health crisis and increasingly competitive. 4G/5G will offer extended capacity, a resilient network, geolocation, access to Big Data in real time and will enable the various users to optimise their processes and improve their exchanges (instant messages, video calls, data sharing between departments, automatic notifications, etc.).

"Athonet's 4G/5G Professional-Grade Mobile Core Network not only provides us with uncompromised reliability but also the full functionality of carrier grade networks, and does so with the agility and ease of use of a next generation, all-software solution," said Grégoire de La Crouée, Hub One's Mobile Pro Business Line Director. "It gives us all the flexibility we need to work with best-of-breed radio solutions to meet our specific performance and interconnection needs with our service platforms and scalability. Moreover, Athonet solution for Hub One has been audited and authorised by the French National Cybersecurity Agency."

"Athonet is very pleased to support Hub One in its digitalization program," said Gianluca Verin, president of Athonet. "Athonet's Professional-Grade Mobile Core Network, guaranteeing business-critical and mission-critical use, is the bridge between enterprises and private cellular networks. It combines the reliability of cellular networks with the simplicity of deployment and operation of a WIFI network for example."

About Athonet

With nearly one million SIMs deployed on its platforms, Athonet is the global leader in private cellular network technology. With Athonet's Professional-Grade LTE and 5G Network Core, an organization can easily deploy a private cellular network using any authorized available radio technology. Since the creation of the world's first private LTE network in 2011, Athonet's solution has been adopted by major governments, public safety organizations, mines, ports, airports, enterprises and mobile operators around the world. Athonet's next generation, software-only core network is designed to be used by IT professionals and organizations with minimal external dependency.

