In the first quarter of the year, more than 500 MW of solar was deployed in the eastern European country.Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) announced on its Twitter account that the country reached 4,469 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of March. In the first three months of the year, the newly installed PV capacity was around 533 MW. For comparison, in the same period of 2020 the new PV systems connected to the grid in the country had totaled around 400 MW. Wedlug stanu na 31 marca 2021 r. moc zainstalowana w PV w KSE wyniosla 4469,8 MW (na podstawie danych ...

