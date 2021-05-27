Better Collective A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory Release no. 20/2021

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Chr. Dam Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Christian Kirk Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Loan of shares to Nordea

c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 750,000,006 3,440,367







d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

e) Date of transaction

2021-May-26

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

J. Søgaard Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Loan of shares to Nordea

c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 750,000,006 3,440,367







d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

e) Date of transaction

2021-May-26

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



Contacts

Head of investor relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844

E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com

This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:55 a.m.. CET on May 27, 2021.

About Better Collective

Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world's leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

