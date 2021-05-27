Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
WKN: A0Q2FS ISIN: NO0010405640 Ticker-Symbol: 4QG 
27.05.21
09:11 Uhr
2,326 Euro
+0,014
+0,61 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2021 | 09:05
148 Leser
PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Disclosure of voting rights for Chairman of the Board

Oslo, 27 May 2021. PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") issue this notification on behalf of its chairman, Hans Peter Bøhn.

Hans Peter Bøhn is chairman of PCI Biotech and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 28 May 2021. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 per cent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 5,887,479 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 16.1 per cent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 28 May 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
