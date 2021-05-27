HOPIUM: Hopium will unveil on June 17th the first rolling prototype of the Hopium Machina.

Press release

Paris, May 27th 2021

Hopium will unveil on June 17th the first rolling prototype

of the Hopium Machina

Hopium (FR0014000U63 / symbol: MLHPI), the French hydrogen car manufacturer, will unveil, on June 17th in Paris, the first rolling prototype of its Hopium Machina model, simultaneously with the launch of the 2021 edition of the VivaTech trade fair, the not-to-be-missed technological event that celebrates innovation and French start-ups.

As anticipated, this presentation constitutes an essential milestone in Hopium's roadmap, which aims to produce and market the Machina on an industrial scale by 2025.

Called Alpha 0, this first technological showcase focuses on the overall architecture of the vehicle, including the hydrogen propulsion system and its sub-systems, such as the balance of plant which enables the fuel cell to operate.

Rendez-vous on June 17th on Hopium's website: www.hopium.com to discover in action the first rolling prototype of Hopium Machina, the first zero-emission high-end sedan powered by hydrogen.

About Hopium

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits.

With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field.

As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.

Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology and automotive engineering.

Hopium (FR0014000U63 - MLHPI) is listed on Euronext Access+ and is eligible for PEA-PME.

www.hopium.com

Contacts :

Hopium

contact@hopium.com

Actifin

Financial communication

Alexandre COMMEROT

07 85 55 25 25

acommerot@actifin.fr Actifin

Financial press relations

Jennifer JULLIA

06 47 97 54 87

jjullia@actifin.fr

