JML Finance (Luxembourg) SARL: UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl ("JMLF(L)s") hereby provides notification that an additional amount of €200,000 has been made available to Invest Securities for the purposes of the liquidity contract between JMLF(L)s and Invest Securities.

As at 25th May 2021, the following resources were held on the liquidity account:

€252,978.95 in cash

€153,000.00 nominal in bonds

