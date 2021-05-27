SymBio reported Q121 sales of ¥1.42bn of its drug Treakisym (bendamustine) for hematologic malignancies. This is the first quarter in which the product is being sold by SymBio directly, and it marks a substantial increase over prior sales trends. Sales have more than doubled since Q420 (¥0.6bn). Part of what is driving this is the early 2021 launch of the company's ready-to-dilute (RTD) formulation. Moreover, SymBio recently expanded the indications approved for the drug to include diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), which may also drive future sales.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...