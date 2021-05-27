After shaking up the ecosystem of dedicated servers in 2019, by launching the 1st micro server based on Raspberry Pi 4 architecture, with IPv6 IPv4 and hosted in a datacenter, IKOULA a key player in the European IaaS market continues to innovate by offering its customers an even more powerful and multi-use version, called Micro Server +.

Economical, easy to use and with technical characteristics equivalent to conventional dedicated servers, the Micro Server fits perfectly into professional environments of all sizes.

Now available with 8 GB of memory (RAM), a 32 GB SD card for storage, and compatible with many "OneClick" applications preinstalled and available in under 3 minutes such as WireGuard, Drupal, Apache or Grafana it can easily be transformed into a professional VPN solution, but also into a web server or a containerization tool, and thus adapt to all types of projects.

"Often wrongly perceived as a pure home server, the Micro Server hides its true nature. It can be a great tool for professional use when it is remote in a datacenter," explains Jules-Henri Gavetti, co-founder of IKOULA. "Choosing to host your micro server remotely, means taking advantage from the security system of a datacenter, from a support team available at all times, but above all from high availability, a professional electrical network and an asynchronous 1Gbps bandwidth. In addition, its lower power consumption is another advantage, compared to a conventional dedicated server, and can help reducing the ecological impact of its activities, which is important today."

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise them and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

