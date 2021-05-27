Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
27.05.21
09:26 Uhr
7,300 Euro
+0,350
+5,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5806,98031.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2021 | 10:05
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2021 Annual General Meeting Notice

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2021Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey. 27 May 2021 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Tuesday, 25 May 2021. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 16 June 2021, at the Company's registered office at 2:00 pm Guernsey time (3:00 pm CET). With effect from 23 April 2021, the States of Guernsey re-introduced country and regional classifications as part of its phased reopening of the Bailiwick's borders. Full details of the applicable rules are available here:

https://covid19.gov.gg/guidance/travel/general


ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


EUROCASTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.