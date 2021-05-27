The LM301B EVO enables luminaires to meet latest DLC V5.1 Premium and EU's ErP Ecodesign requirements to accommodate evolving needs of the lighting industry

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced digital component solutions, today introduced the LM301B EVO, a new mid-power LED package that has been designed to set the pace in light efficacy and color quality for indoor and industrial applications.

Samsung's new mid-power LED integrates unsurpassed light efficacy with outstanding color quality (Photo: Business Wire)

Global regulations and standards for lighting, once centered on light efficacy, are becoming more comprehensive to include strict criteria for energy efficiency and color quality. The European Union's energy labels for light sources (Energy-related Products Directive; ErP) have been revised to become more stringent, and the Design Lights Consortium (DLC) a non-profit organization for lighting standards in the U.S. and Canada has added an index for color quality while requiring the same high efficacy level.

The LM301B EVO helps to meet the rigorous lighting standards on both energy efficiency and color quality. Built upon Samsung's proprietary flip-chip design, the LED package features the industry's highest efficacy of 235 lumens per watt (lm/W), by applying a new reflective material inside the packaging mold and improving phosphor conversion efficiency. Samsung also fine-tuned the red spectrum in the LED's phosphor mix to enable superior color quality, especially with the red hues which are usually more difficult to render accurately.

"Our new LM301B EVO offers an unrivaled mix of light efficacy and color rendering that aligns nicely with the changing landscape of LED lighting standards," said Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of the LED Business Team at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will continue to provide value-added LED light sources through technological innovation, as we push hard to exceed energy standards across the globe."

When using the package, luminaire manufacturers can create lamps that qualify for the ErP Directive's Grade A certification and meet the DLC's latest V5.1 Premium requirements while achieving industry-leading efficacy.

Based on the industry-standard 3030 platform, the LM301B EVO can be easily integrated into existing and newly designed fixtures for general and premium luminaires.

The LM301B EVO is now in production and available in color temperatures ranging from 2,700K to 6,500K. To facilitate adoption into existing markets, the package will also be available in two lighting modules the Q-series EVO optimized for indoor lighting at offices and schools, and the H inFlux EVO for high-ceiling applications including factories and warehouses.

