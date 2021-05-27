For the third year in a row, the Reply Digital Experience agency and group of companies topped the revenue ranking of the Bundesverband Digitale Wirtschaft (BVDW). The achieved fee turnover of 145.8 million euros in 2020 means a growth in turnover of 5.23 percent for Reply Digital Experience. The number of employees across Germany of the companies belonging to the agency and group of companies increased by almost 70 to 1,027 people compared to the previous year.

"We are very proud to show growth in turnover and defend our top ranking position after a thoroughly challenging financial year. Many industries had to radically reconfigure themselves in the wake of the pandemic, digitalise processes and departments and in some cases reinvent entire business models. As a full-service provider, Reply Digital Experience was able to provide the appropriate answers to the complex questions of this time," comments Dr Thomas Hartmann, member of board of Reply AG.

Thorben Fasching, Executive Partner of Reply adds: "At Reply Digital Experience we have highly specialised competences from all areas of digital transformation. Skillful, interdisciplinary teams whose composition is tailored to these respective needs are a decisive advantage in a topic as complex as customer experience. With our extensive know-how in technical realisation, for example, through the use of AI, Robotic Process Automation or Machine Learning, we ensure that companies are and remain truly relevant to their customers."

The Reply Digital Experience companies unite highly competent teams of specialists, concentrating their respective competences under one roof to effectively develop solutions for global corporations such as BMW, Volkswagen, Vodafone, Beiersdorf, Miles More, Adidas, Ritter Sport, OBI and Vorwerk.

About BVDW Internet Agency Ranking

The ranking is regarded as an industry barometer of the German internet agency landscape, has been conducted annually by the BVDW since 2001 and published together with the cooperation partners High Text iBusiness, Horizont, Werben Verkaufen. It lists agencies whose core business is the conception, creation and technical realisation of digital solutions.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

