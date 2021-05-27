Bureau Veritas' Detroit Automotive Laboratory Approved by General Motors

DETROIT, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division (BVCPS), a leading testing, inspection and certification provider, has announced that its automotive laboratory in Detroit, USA has been approved by General Motors Company (GM) for Automotive EMC Specification GMW3097:2019. The scope includes Radiated Emission; Radiated Immunity including Radar Pulse; Automotive Transients, as well as Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Testing.

This new recognition enhances the presence of Bureau Veritas as a key testing player in the automotive supply chain. With Technical Competence Centers in Americas, EMEA and Asia, Bureau Veritas provides a comprehensive portfolio of testing, inspection/audit, homologation and international approvals management solutions to support the whole automotive supply chain in achieving fast and efficient global market access.

BVCPS' Detroit automotive laboratory houses the latest technology for the compliance of automotive products within connected and autonomous vehicles. Services include EMC Validation, Wi-Fi RF, Bluetooth RF, Emark, GNSS and V2X Testing to help clients tackle the ever changing and complex national and international regulations.

Mr. Jason KANKARY, General Manager of Bureau Veritas' Detroit Automotive Laboratory, commented, "New Mobility with Autonomous, Connected and Electrified Vehicles is an ongoing, but accelerating, trend. Our Detroit facility is well equipped and capable to provide existing and new players in this dynamic market with trusted and accepted automotive testing services locally. Leveraging our technical specialists and our knowledge of the OEMs' requirements, our goal is to assist clients in improving product quality, and user experience, benefitting the whole supply chain. In a nutshell we offer great value for money with reduced lead times, enhanced product quality and fast and efficient Global Market Access."

About Bureau Veritas



Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.



Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.



For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com



Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets to work closely with our clients to achieve safe, quality and sustainable products. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer and Technology Products.



Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Website: www.cps.bureauveritas.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1212982/Bureau_Veritas_Logo.jpg