Enerpole is based in Carcassonne in the south of France and brings to the German company a portfolio of 600 MW projects, including nearly 300 MW of solar and 300 MW of wind.From pv magazine France German renewable energy company Baywa re has agreed to acquire French wind and solar project developer Enerpole for an undisclosed sum. Founded in early 2005, Enerpole is based in Carcassonne in the south of France and brings to the German company a portfolio of 600 MW projects, including nearly 300 MW of solar and 300 MW of wind. "We have been working with BayWa r.e. for years," said Jean-Paul Boulze, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...