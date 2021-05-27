Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of Grigeo additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB Grigeo and to list its 65 700 000additional shares issued in connection with the bonus issue in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB Grigeo have been listed on May 21, 2021. Thus, altogether 131 400 000 shares of AB Grigeo (ISIN: LT0000102030) are traded under the trading code GRG1L as from May 21. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.