Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2021
Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of Grigeo additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB
Grigeo and to list its 65 700 000additional shares issued in connection with
the bonus issue in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB Grigeo have been listed
on May 21, 2021. 

Thus, altogether 131 400 000 shares of AB Grigeo (ISIN: LT0000102030) are
traded under the trading code GRG1L as from May 21. 





Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
