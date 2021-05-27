Anzeige
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 27

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:27 May 2021

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Trudi Clark is a Director of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 27 May 2021.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

