BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration
London, May 27
TO: Company Announcements
FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
DATE:27 May 2021
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:
Trudi Clark is a Director of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 27 May 2021.
