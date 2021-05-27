BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:27 May 2021

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Trudi Clark is a Director of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 27 May 2021.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051