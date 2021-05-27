ProBioGen and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals incorporate MiGenTra GmbH - A Healthcare Transforming Medicines Company

BERLIN and CAIRO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBioGen and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals announce the incorporation of ProBioGen's subsidiary "MiGenTra" with headquarters in Berlin and access to a site in Cairo, which will house its principal manufacturing plant. The formation of MiGenTra accelerates ProBioGen's 2030 growth roadmap and showcases that further growth is not limited to the ongoing capacity increase but reveals one of several significant steps in the diversification of ProBioGen's business.

MiGenTra will enhance the accessibility to critical healthcare transforming medicines at affordable prices for Egypt, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) while simultaneously strengthening regional and local manufacturing capacities. The company will respond to urgent unmet medical needs, supporting efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

MiGenTra combines the scientific and manufacturing expertise from both contributing companies, ProBioGen and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals. It is established for product development and commercialization in the field of Biosimilars, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT) and vaccines, capitalizing on the strong development capabilities of ProBioGen and the excellent market position of Minapharm in the region.

"Healthcare is not a privilege but a human right", says Lutz Hilbrich, MD MBA and Chief Executive Officer of ProBioGen. He continues: "By creating MiGenTra we exemplify our commitment to overcome inequalities. ProBioGen has been for a while on a growth path. With the formation of MiGenTra we aim to further accelerate our growth while transforming the lives of millions in urgent medical need through state of the art medicines at affordable prices. I am honored to take on the CEO position for this newly built entity. We are committed to contributing to the transformational change across healthcare in the African continent."

Wafik Bardissi, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minapharm Pharmaceuticals added: "MiGenTra marks a starting point of practice to consolidate an international platform of intelligent biopharmaceutical technologies with a longstanding regional process development and manufacturing expertise in the Middle East and Africa. Minapharm has demonstrated the feasibility of aligning economic interests and equality in access to affordable complex genetically engineered medicines. The COVID-19 pandemic has once again exposed global inequalities the world has ignored for too long. MiGenTra pledges to ensure equitable access to essential medicines, thereby contributing to the Global Health Initiative."

About MiGenTra

MiGenTra is a healthcare transforming medicines company, and a subsidiary of ProBioGen, with a focus on high quality medicines at affordable prices.

The company allows for product development in the field of Biosimilars, Cell- and Gene Therapies and vaccines especially for Egypt, the Middle East and Africa, and will therefore provide access to key healthcare transforming medicines, while strengthening regional and local manufacturing capacity in the region.

MiGenTra combines scientific and manufacturing subject matter expertise from both contributing companies, ProBioGen and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and has access to a site in Cairo, Egypt, where the main manufacturing plant is located.

About ProBioGen

ProBioGen is a specialist in the development and manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The combination of ProBioGen's CHO.RiGHT expression platform and state-of-the-art process development platforms, together with intelligent and innovative product-specific technologies yield biologics with optimized properties.

Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and robust GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA).

ProBioGen has been operational for more than 25 years. At two locations in Berlin, more than 200 employees contribute to the creation of new therapies in medicine and groundbreaking innovations worldwide through their creative and meticulous work.



About Minapharm

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals is a leading pharmaceutical company in Egypt and the Middle East and the premier biopharmaceutical company in Africa with over 20 years of experience in cellular and bioprocess engineering. Headquartered in Cairo, Minapharm commercializes over 100 life-saving and life-enhancing products ranging from small molecules to complex genetically-engineered proteins, with an impressive immunotherapy pipeline. Together with its wholly owned Berlin-based subsidiary, ProBioGen AG, Minapharm has established an integrated business model making it to-date the only gene-to-market biopharmaceutical company in the region. Minapharm employs a collective workforce of over 1400 and is listed on the Cairo and Alexandria stock exchange (Symbol: MIPH).

