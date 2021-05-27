Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
27.05.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Síldarvinnslan to the Main Market

Reykjavik, May 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Síldarvinnslan hf's shares (short name: SVN) commences today on the Nasdaq
Iceland Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Staples sector.
Síldarvinnslan is the 60th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's
markets* in 2021. 

Síldarvinnslan is one of Iceland's largest fisheries companies and the largest
producer of fishmeal and fish oil in the country. Founded in 1957, the company
has over 60 years of experience in fishing and processing of pelagic fish.
Síldarvinnslan's subsidiaries count six companies in related industries, i.e.
in fishing and selling seafood. The company focuses on sustainable use of
marine resources, seeking to use the latest technology available for fishing
and fish processing. For more information about the company,
www.sildarvinnslan.is 

"The listing of Síldarvinnslan is an important and exciting step for us", says
Gunnthor Ingvason, CEO of Síldarvinnslan. "We embarked on this journey because
we wanted to invite new investors to the company and give them the opportunity
to become better acquainted with the fishing industry and the opportunities
there. It is therefore particularly gratifying to see the great interest among
retail investors in the share offering. We warmly welcome new shareholders and
look forward to working with them." 

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Síldarvinnslan to the Main Market of Nasdaq
Iceland," said Magnús Harðarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "As one of the
country's leading fisheries companies, the listing considerably strengthens the
fisheries sector's presence on the stock market. It increases its visibility
and transparency while providing greater public access to it as the company's
share offering illustrates. We congratulate the company and its staff on the
listing and look forward to supporting them going forward. " 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Markets on Nasdaq Copenhagen,
Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 




     Nasdaq tengiliður:
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     868 9836
