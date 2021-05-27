Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Síldarvinnslan to the Main Market

Reykjavik, May 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Síldarvinnslan hf's shares (short name: SVN) commences today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Staples sector. Síldarvinnslan is the 60th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2021. Síldarvinnslan is one of Iceland's largest fisheries companies and the largest producer of fishmeal and fish oil in the country. Founded in 1957, the company has over 60 years of experience in fishing and processing of pelagic fish. Síldarvinnslan's subsidiaries count six companies in related industries, i.e. in fishing and selling seafood. The company focuses on sustainable use of marine resources, seeking to use the latest technology available for fishing and fish processing. For more information about the company, www.sildarvinnslan.is "The listing of Síldarvinnslan is an important and exciting step for us", says Gunnthor Ingvason, CEO of Síldarvinnslan. "We embarked on this journey because we wanted to invite new investors to the company and give them the opportunity to become better acquainted with the fishing industry and the opportunities there. It is therefore particularly gratifying to see the great interest among retail investors in the share offering. We warmly welcome new shareholders and look forward to working with them." "It is a great pleasure to welcome Síldarvinnslan to the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland," said Magnús Harðarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "As one of the country's leading fisheries companies, the listing considerably strengthens the fisheries sector's presence on the stock market. It increases its visibility and transparency while providing greater public access to it as the company's share offering illustrates. We congratulate the company and its staff on the listing and look forward to supporting them going forward. " *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Markets on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq tengiliður: Kristín Jóhannsdóttir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com 868 9836