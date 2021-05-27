Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BONDS LISTING ON 28.5.2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE 27.5.2021 BONDS (Record Id 174282) BONDS LISTING ON 28.5.2021 1 bonds issued by Aktia Bank Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 28.5.2021. Please note that the fixed rate will change to floating rate after the first reset date. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861629