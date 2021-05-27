Czech specialist module manufacturer Fill Factory has signed up to take €500,000 worth of Valoe's inter-digitated back contact cells under a one-year supply contract.Having told pv magazine in December it hoped to begin deliveries of its Lithuanian-made inter-digitated back contact (IBC) solar cells by April, Finnish manufacturer Valoe today announced a €500,000 order from Czechian module maker Fill Factory. The Nordic company, which completed a drawn-out acquisition of a 60 MW factory in Vilnius from Lithuanian cell maker Solitek a year ago, said it would begin supplying its IBC products to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...