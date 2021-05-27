Earns 58 top rankings and 34 leading positions in four peer groups in The Planning Survey 21

OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world's leading enterprises, announced it achieved exceptional results in the annual Planning Survey from the Business Application Research Center (BARC) in its four peer groups; Financial Performance Management Products, Global Vendors, Large/Enterprise-Wide Implementations and Performance Management Specialists.

OneStream earned 58 top rankings and 34 leading positions in its four peer groups. The company was measured by several different KPIs including Business Benefits, Project Success, Business Value, Price to Value, Vendor Support, Implementer Support, Product Satisfaction, Data Integration and Customer Experience.

Additionally, the company received a 100 percent recommendation score from all surveyed users up from 97 percent in 2020.

"OneStream's performance in this year's Planning Survey reflects the vendor's dedication and mission to providing 100% customer success. OneStream's unified, extensible platform and data model support a wide range of financial and operational planning use cases and do so at scale and across the enterprise. This combination of financial control and operational relevance provides organizations with the opportunity to unify planning processes within a single platform and user experience which is increasingly critical as Finance leaders adapt to rapid market-changes," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice-President and Head of Data Analytics Research at BARC.

Conducted from November 2020 to February 2021, The Planning Survey 21 compiled responses from 1,422 individuals analyzing 21 products or groups of products. The survey examines user feedback on planning product selection and usage across 29 criteria (KPIs) including Business Benefits, Project Success, Business Value, Recommendation, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Experience, Planning Functionality and Competitiveness.

"OneStream is honored to receive top marks again this year in The BARC Planning Survey," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. "Finance leaders continue to face unprecedented business challenges, and we're committed to helping them navigate this uncertainty with our best-in-class technology. This recognition is a true testament to the market opportunity, continued demand for our solution and dedication to 100% customer success."

About BARC

The Business Application Research Center (BARC) is an industry analyst and consulting firm for business software with a focus on Business Intelligence/Analytics, Data Management, Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

BARC analysts have been supporting companies in strategy, organization, architecture and software evaluations for more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.barc-research.com

About The Planning Survey 21

The Planning Survey 21 is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of planning software users, conducted from November 2020 to February 2021. In total, 1,422 people responded to the survey with 1,151 answering a series of detailed questions about their use of a named product. Altogether, 21 products (or groups of products) are analyzed in detail.

For more information on the survey, visit The BI Survey website.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 700 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 800 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success, which we've done successfully since our inception. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com

