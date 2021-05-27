Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Newcap Holding A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 May 2021. ISIN DK0010212570 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Newcap Holding --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 125,997,102 shares of DKK 0.50 each (DKK 62,998,551) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 56,698,695.90 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 125,997,102 shares of DKK 0.05 each (6,299,855.10) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.0.05 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEWCAP --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3326 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861669