GlobeNewswire
27.05.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Newcap Holding A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 May 2021.





ISIN          DK0010212570                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Newcap Holding                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 125,997,102 shares of DKK 0.50 each (DKK 62,998,551)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        DKK 56,698,695.90                  
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  125,997,102 shares of DKK 0.05 each (6,299,855.10) 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.0.05                     
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NEWCAP                       
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3326                        
---------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861669
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
