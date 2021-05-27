Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021 ended April 30, 2021.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (https://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10PM Eastern on June 10, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011, at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start and ask for the Zedge earnings conference call (entry code: 565120).

The call will also be webcast through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at https://investor.zedge.net & will be live through Friday, June 10, 2022.

Following the call and continuing through Thursday, June 24, 2021 a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 41246.

About Zedge:

Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With approximately 482 million organic installs and more than 35 million monthly active users as of January 31, 2021. "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones" is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world-class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge" offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

