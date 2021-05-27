Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Linc AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (99/21)

On request of Linc AB, company registration number 556232-0811, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from May 28, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Linc AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 40,000,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: LINC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 61,428,571 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015949433 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 226182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 28 up and including May 31, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 21 and 112 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.