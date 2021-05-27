La Doria has posted another strong quarter, with revenue and EBITDA growth notwithstanding the strong base. Revenue growth was mainly price-driven, and mostly driven by the UK business. While the outlook for the sector remains favourable, the company continues to expect revenues and volumes to fall during 2021 as consumption gradually returns to normal and following the exceptionally strong performance during FY20. Management expects EBITDA to improve as the benefits of the investment plan start to flow through in full. We leave our estimates unchanged.

