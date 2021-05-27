Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Files Application for Uplisting to Nasdaq

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has submitted an initial application to list the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The listing of the Company's Shares remains subject to the review and approval by Nasdaq of the Company's listing application and the satisfaction by the Company of all applicable listing, governance and regulatory requirements. The Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable requirements; however, there is no assurance that its application will be approved. During the NASDAQ review process, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTC under its current symbol, CRGE.



"We are thrilled to have applied for Nasdaq listing, a key milestone in Charge's life as a public company," said Charge's CEO Andrew Fox. "We believe listing on Nasdaq will make CRGE more visible to a broader range of investors, enhancing our trading liquidity, enabling us to expand our shareholder base, supporting our objective of driving shareholder value and elevating the Charge brand name and visibility with all stakeholders. Charge's vision is to connect and electrify the future of movement, from connected calls to 5G cell installation, powerbanks to electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation and maintenance, and trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market is fundamental to this future."

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable power banks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting calls and powering the future of movement.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

ccapaccio@lhai.com

(212) 838-3777

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649275/Charge-Enterprises-Files-Application-for-Uplisting-to-Nasdaq