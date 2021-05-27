Auddia Inc. Announces Presentation at Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 1st at 12:00 PM ET

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st - 4th, 2021. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia will present at the conference.

Auddia is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 1st at 12:00 pm ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41509.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its third "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts - the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

