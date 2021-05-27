Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Elicera Therapeutics AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (243/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Elicera Therapeutics AB, company registration number 556966-4955, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Elicera Therapeutics AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 11, 2021. Shares Short name: ELIC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,782,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015382080 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226310 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556966-4955 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: ELIC TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 7,750,000 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 11.60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 28, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015988233 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226311 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.