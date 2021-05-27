SkyFive provides high-speed broadband services for the aviation industry, based on its patented Air-To-Ground (A2G) solution that leverages standard mobile network components. A2G is the only technology that can meet the ever-increasing demand for broadband connectivity in the sky. It delivers bandwidth up to 100 times cheaper than satellite systems and flexibly scales to address the future connectivity needs of airlines, business jet operators, and providers of Urban Air Mobility. SkyFive purchased Nokia's Air-to-Ground business in October of 2019.

Airlines with a strong digitization strategy are emerging from the pandemic stronger than their competitors. Broadband connectivity for the entire fleet is a crucial enabler for profound digitization to improve operational efficiency, generate ancillary revenue, and provide a safe and touchless travel experience. The SkyFive A2G solution is already in commercial operations in all of Europe, and several further deployments are underway. In August, SkyFive and Airbus signed an agreement to provide an A2G solution for China, which has become the largest aviation market.

Thorsten Robrecht, CEO of SkyFive AG said:

"We engaged Axxeltrova as a corporate finance advisor to ensure we targeted a highly relevant pool of investors in the tech and telecoms space. Their advice and guidance have helped shape this process and bring it to a great outcome for the company and investors. They have been excellent to work with throughout the transaction and highlights Axxeltrova's expertise as a technology and telecoms sell-side advisor".

Rick Phillips, Partner at Axxeltrova Limited, said:

"I am absolutely thrilled to have supported SkyFive in securing Series A Financing, which will enable the management team to embark on an exciting growth journey over the coming years. It has been a pleasure to work with Thorsten Robrecht and the team on this transaction, and I'm very confident in SkyFive's strategy and ability to bring high-speed connectivity to the aviation industry around the world, and I look forward to continuing to support them on that journey".

About Axxeltrova Limited:

Axxeltrova is an FCA regulated tech-focused specialist investment bank based in London. The firm works across the tech and telecoms value chain from digital Infrastructure, EV technology, Smart Cities, deep tech/AI to SaaS.

