

https://www.nfa.futures.org/BasicNet/basic-profile.aspx?nfaid=5rbvtgr%2FZSQ%3D

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BAYBANNFA has completed its application, and has now moved to legal review in becoming a member of the National Futures Association (NFA; NFA ID: 0527835). The NFA will conduct a background and compliance check to determine that BAYBANNFA meets with the relevant provisions of the CEA, after which it will become an official NFA member.The major responsibilities of the NFA are to establish ethical standards for futures and other markets, to protect the interests of traders and investors. NFA ensures its members strictly abide by federal laws and rules set by the CFTC, and strictly supervises member brokers to ensure market integrity for traders and investors. In the 20 years since the establishment of NFA, the trading volume of the US Futures Exchange and foreign exchange market has expanded many times over, while the customer complaint rate has been reduced by 72%.BAYBANNFA's application to become an officially supervised member of the NFA, one of the world's well-known financial authorities, is taking BAYBANNFA to another level internationally, as well as improving recognition by more global traders. BAYBANNFA has expanded its businesses in many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Southeast Asia, and has branches in more than 60 regions, providing foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, index and futures diversified portfolio investment plans.BAYBANNFA has gained the support of many quarters as it 'Prioritises the interests of customers' as its core value. Under the comprehensive supervision of the NFA, with its extensive business plan and determination to explore the global investment wealth code with investors, BAYBANNFA will be recognised by increasing global investors. The financial markets in 2021 can look forward to further achievements from BAYBANNFA in the FinTech industry.Media ContactMaya, BAYBANNFAEmail: enquiry@baybankus.comWebsite: https://www.baybankus.com/NFA: https://www.nfa.futures.org/BasicNet/basic-profile.aspx?nfaid=5rbvtgr%2FZSQ%3DCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.