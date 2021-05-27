Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Catalog Discount Bid by Northwest Independent School District of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Includes All Galaxy Products

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a catalog discount bid by Northwest Independent School District ("Northwest ISD") of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

Northwest ISD catalog bid was awarded to establish multiple annual contracts for discount from catalog for products, which are used mainly in the schools and departments on an as needed basis.

Located in the northwest area of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, Northwest ISD has a vision of empowering learners and leaders to positively impact the world. At 234 square miles, Northwest ISD is one of the largest school districts in the area and spans three counties (Tarrant, Denton, and Wise) and 14 municipalities. Northwest ISD operates 19 elementary schools, six middle schools, three comprehensive high schools and one accelerated high school.

With the addition of an estimated 1,200 students during summer months and continued growth, total student enrollment now exceeds 25,200. The district's growth is a result of several factors: the size of the school district; the number of active housing developments; and the attractive housing, retail, and business industries in the immediate area.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to have been selected by Northwest Independent School District, as they look to upgrade their in-school learning technology products and communications platform. As is consistent throughout the country, schools have an increasing budget due to federal stimulus programs and are looking to spend a good portion of this money on improving their technology infrastructure and learning solutions."

For additional information on Northwest Independent School District, please visit: https://www.nisdtx.org

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P: 888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649366/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Awarded-Catalog-Discount-Bid-by-Northwest-Independent-School-District-of-DallasFort-Worth-Texas